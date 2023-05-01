GOTG Vol. 3's Chris Pratt Hints At The Family Star-Lord And The Original Gamora Could Have Had
The "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" star Chris Pratt leads his ragtag superhero team once more in the final chapter of James Gunn's trilogy. Undoubtedly, Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Pratt) is one of the funniest characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe thanks to epic scenes like his famous "Footloose-ish" dance-off with Ronan (Lee Pace). However, Star-Lord faced his fair share of drama, and none more so than when the love of his life, Gamora (Zoe Saldaña), was murdered by Thanos (Josh Brolin) in "Avengers: Infinity War."
While promoting "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," Pratt played the what-if game when it comes to the future Star-Lord and the original Gamora could have shared. And Pratt believes they would have had a family. Is it really that far-fetched? Thanos got his garden, after all, before Thor (Chris Hemsworth) lopped off his head. So, anything is possible, right?
"Oh, I think that they were in love," Pratt said during an interview with Collider. "I think the next natural step is that they would have started a family and been happy to be together, I suppose." After some Infinity Stones hijinks and time traveling in "Avengers: Endgame," Star-Lord was reunited with Gamora from the past during the film's climactic fight sequence. Unfortunately, for Star-Lord, this is the Gamora who never fell in love with him. In the end, it's a painful reunion, literally. Gamora swiftly kicks him in the family jewels when Star-Lord reaches out and touches her.
Star-Lord would have screwed up things with Gamora
Star-Lord and Gamora will reunite for the first time since "Avengers: Endgame." Gamora has been busy working with The Ravagers, so she is noticeably absent from the Guardians' squad in "Thor: Love and Thunder" and during "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special." Whether this version of Gamora and Star-Lord find some semblance of romance is still anyone's guess, but Pratt thinks that his character still would have screwed up a family life had his version of Gamora not died.
"Yeah, he would have probably blown it though," Pratt explained during the same interview. "He would have screwed it up somehow. Hopefully, otherwise, this wouldn't be a great movie." James Gunn then suggested that Gamora might have ended up with Adam Warlock (Will Poulter). "Oh, that would be good for them," Pratt responded. "That'd be good."
Something Pratt didn't make light of was the consequences surrounding Gamora's death and how Star-Lord's life was negatively impacted. Pratt told Collider that it's a bitter pill for Star-Lord to swallow every time he looks in Gamora's eyes. It's the same set of eyes Star-Lord fell in love with, but rather than seeing affection reflected in them, there's nothingness, in terms of how she feels about him. And super-hero or not, it kills him that she doesn't look at him the same way. Perhaps, "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" will finally give Star-Lord and Gamora a happy ending, even if it's not together.