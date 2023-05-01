GOTG Vol. 3's Chris Pratt Hints At The Family Star-Lord And The Original Gamora Could Have Had

The "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" star Chris Pratt leads his ragtag superhero team once more in the final chapter of James Gunn's trilogy. Undoubtedly, Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Pratt) is one of the funniest characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe thanks to epic scenes like his famous "Footloose-ish" dance-off with Ronan (Lee Pace). However, Star-Lord faced his fair share of drama, and none more so than when the love of his life, Gamora (Zoe Saldaña), was murdered by Thanos (Josh Brolin) in "Avengers: Infinity War."

While promoting "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," Pratt played the what-if game when it comes to the future Star-Lord and the original Gamora could have shared. And Pratt believes they would have had a family. Is it really that far-fetched? Thanos got his garden, after all, before Thor (Chris Hemsworth) lopped off his head. So, anything is possible, right?

"Oh, I think that they were in love," Pratt said during an interview with Collider. "I think the next natural step is that they would have started a family and been happy to be together, I suppose." After some Infinity Stones hijinks and time traveling in "Avengers: Endgame," Star-Lord was reunited with Gamora from the past during the film's climactic fight sequence. Unfortunately, for Star-Lord, this is the Gamora who never fell in love with him. In the end, it's a painful reunion, literally. Gamora swiftly kicks him in the family jewels when Star-Lord reaches out and touches her.