GOTG Vol. 3's James Gunn Has A Good Reason For Killing Off Your Favorite Characters

The release of the third "Guardians of the Galaxy" film is right around the corner, and there's a feeling in the air that fans might not want to actually see the long-awaited threequel. Not because the trailers have advertised a disappointing movie or because any of the cast members have phoned in their performances, but because it seems like an incredibly sad cinematic affair. It's the end of an era, and if the trailers are to be believed, Marvel Cinematic Universe die-hards may have to watch some of their favorite characters meet their ends.

Of course, this is a James Gunn-directed feature at the end of the day. If the silver screen storyteller has proven anything, it's that he doesn't do such shocking things in his works without sound reasons. When it comes to killing off characters, he has explained that he doesn't take such drastic measures if he doesn't feel it serves the stakes of the story at hand. "People know I'm a guy who's willing to go there, and I think that the movies have to feel like that. Whether it's true or not, the movies have to feel like their lives are really at stake, and in most movies, I don't feel like that," Gunn explained in an interview with Collider.

In some cases, Gunn has even killed off characters that he didn't want to for personal reasons but knew it had to be done.