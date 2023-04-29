GOTG Vol 3: Pom Klementieff Says Mantis (& James Gunn) Changed Her Life

"Guardians of the Galaxy 2" served as the second outing for Chris Pratt's Star-Lord, and his rag-tag group of bad guys turned semi-good. It also offered an opportunity to give fans a lot more background about Peter Quill and answered how he was able to hold the Power Stone for a few moments at the end of the first film. However, perhaps the most intriguing part of the film was the introduction of Mantis (Pom Klementieff) and her relationship with the rest of the team. Her connection to Drax (Dave Bautista) seemed to be the highlight as they are both oddballs and lack any sense of social cues.

The role served as a breakthrough for Klementieff, who had yet to receive worldwide recognition, appearing in smaller projects, albeit appearing in Spike Lee's "Old Boy" alongside Josh Brolin. The is no arguing the fact that landing the role of Mantis in "Guardians of the Galaxy 2" and then reprising in "Avengers: Infinity War," "Avengers: Endgame," "Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special" and "Thor Love and Thunder" changed her life. And she said as much, confessing to interviewer Nathan Fillion when asked during the press junket (in audio provided to Looper) what she means to her.

"For me, it's not Mantis. It is Mantis and James Gunn. James changed my life, and to get to play Mantis, God...she's an empath, so you have to have a deeper connection with everything and everyone. It is beautiful to tap in and create deep and profound, layered emotions, you know?" She went on to say more about her experience, explaining that it was fun to be "super weird." "Yeah, and then I got to be super weird, which is really fun to do too. And that just comes naturally to me. I love playing this character, and I am so grateful to James for giving me this opportunity."