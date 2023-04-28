The One Song James Gunn Always Wanted To Put In A GOTG Movie But Didn't

Ever since James Gunn first took the helm of the "Guardians of the Galaxy" franchise for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the writer-director has been known for his iconic needle drops. Being that Gunn is also a fervent and dedicated fan of all kinds of music, the choices that he comes up with for scenes are often some pretty deep cuts, which makes them work even better with the movies.

Even "The Suicide Squad" contained plenty of totally gnarly bangers to set the stage, including the pop-off at the start of the film with "People Who Died" by the Jim Carroll Band. All the same, even with the wealth of choices that the director has been able to sneak into his films, there are still songs that he wishes he'd had the opportunity to use.

At a press junket for "Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3" attended by Looper, Gunn revealed that "Cruel To Be Kind" by Nick Lowe is the song he'd wanted to use most in the MCU series, but he never found the right moment to slot it in. "I keep a list of hundreds of songs that would be 'Guardians 3' kind of songs," the filmmaker explained. "There are songs I have on lists, like 'Cruel To Be Kind' by Nick Lowe has been on every list that I've had."