Dave Bautista Confirms Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Is His Last Performance As Drax

Somehow, it has been almost a decade since the first "Guardians of the Galaxy" movie breathed new life into the MCU. Chris Pratt toned up for the part of Peter Quill, per Men's Journal, and Zoe Saldaña portrayed another alien following her work in "Avatar." But one of the most impressive additions to the cast was Dave Bautista as the oblivious-yet-hilarious Drax the Destroyer. The fighter who is looking to avenge the deaths of his family is at first reluctant at best to join our group of heroes but then goes on to be a widely accepted member of the Guardians crew. And this would not have been possible without the comedic stylings of the former wrestler.

Even though Bautista recalled at Denver Pop Culture Con that his audition was less than ideal, he is one member of the main cast who has had a full and successful career outside of Marvel (via The Wrap). His brief role in "Blade Runner 2049" was a jaw-dropping crack at serious acting, while "Dune Part 2" is one of the most anticipated films of this year. With all of this in mind, Bautista is ready to leave the MCU behind, and stated that he will be hanging up his knives following "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3."