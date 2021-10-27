A Quiet Place 3 Just Lost A Key Piece Of Talent

With the first "A Quiet Place" movie, John Krasinski changed the genre of horror forever by asking the question, "What if you had to shut up for once?" The success of both that first movie and its sequel, which follows a family being pursued by monsters with supernaturally good hearing, has made the third "A Quiet Place," a major priority for Paramount Pictures as it readjusts its priorities to meet the demands of a consumer economy forever changed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

As "A Quiet Place: Part III" has moved through preproduction, details have been leaking at a steady drip. We know that this will not be a proper sequel, but a spin-off of some sort that is meant to create the basis for a "Quiet Place universe" that will keep a stream of movies churning through the Paramount production lots. It is once again written by John Krasinski, and producers include Michael Bay, Andrew Form, and Brad Fuller. However, today we received news of a potential setback that will undoubtedly affect the future of the project.