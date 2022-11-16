Stranger Things Star Joseph Quinn In Talks For A Quiet Place: Day One

When fans think of Joseph Quinn and monsters, chances are they picture his Eddie Munson character shredding to Metallica in an alternate dimension on "Stranger Things." However, his next character in a horror project won't be afforded the same luxury, as he'll undoubtedly have to stay silent to avoid being hunted by the vicious aliens known as the Death Angels.

Quinn has become a fan-favorite among fans of "Stranger Things," and it was only a matter of time until he landed a role in a major Hollywood movie franchise. And given that he's already mastered the horror and sci-fi genres, the "A Quiet Place" franchise seems like the perfect destination for the rising star.

The next installment of the "A Quiet Place" saga, entitled "A Quiet Place: Day One," looks set to expand the story and explore new corners of the alien-infested universe. Furthermore, rumor has it that Quinn is being lined up for a starring role in the film.