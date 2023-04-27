A Quiet Place: Day One's First Footage Is A Nightmare In NYC
"A Quiet Place: Day One" continues the intense post-apocalyptic horror series by taking the sound-oriented alien monsters to a time when things aren't quite as post-apocalyptic ... yet. Unlike John Krasinski's "A Quiet Place" and its follow-up, this movie's events take place at a time when the world is still a fairly hustling and bustling place. As such, "Day One" was probably always going to be a more bombastic affair than the muted, low-key terror of the original.
Now, the world has received a taste of the things to come, thanks to sneak peek footage aired at CinemaCon 2023 — and from the looks of it, the movie's terrors are cut from a slightly different cloth than the franchise's traditional quiet tension. The footage shows star Lupita Nyong'o in New York City and shows the beginning of what just might become the worst day in her — and, for that matter, humanity's — life, as strange things start falling from the sky.
New York is under attack in the first A Quiet Place: Day One sneak peek
The sneak peek begins like disaster movies set in major cities so often do — as an ordinary day. Lupita Nyong'o's character is on a bus when suddenly, the world enters slow motion, and a huge impact tears the vehicle in half. Just before she passes out, Nyong'o's protagonist sees the sky full of falling meteors in a true end-of-the-world scene ... which, of course, it turns out to be, only in a different way than she might have expected. "Our world went quiet," a text informs the viewer.
At this point, things get creepy. After a man informs Nyong'o to keep quiet, she heeds the advice as she seeks shelter. The same can't be said about another survivor, who grabs her and loudly begs for help, only to be yanked away from her and into his death.
The overall impression from this first footage is that "A Quiet Place: Day One" is a considerably bigger movie than "A Quiet Place" and "A Quiet Place 2" — but rest assured that the sounds (or lack thereof) will be just as eerie as ever.