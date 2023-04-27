A Quiet Place: Day One's First Footage Is A Nightmare In NYC

The sneak peek begins like disaster movies set in major cities so often do — as an ordinary day. Lupita Nyong'o's character is on a bus when suddenly, the world enters slow motion, and a huge impact tears the vehicle in half. Just before she passes out, Nyong'o's protagonist sees the sky full of falling meteors in a true end-of-the-world scene ... which, of course, it turns out to be, only in a different way than she might have expected. "Our world went quiet," a text informs the viewer.

At this point, things get creepy. After a man informs Nyong'o to keep quiet, she heeds the advice as she seeks shelter. The same can't be said about another survivor, who grabs her and loudly begs for help, only to be yanked away from her and into his death.

The overall impression from this first footage is that "A Quiet Place: Day One" is a considerably bigger movie than "A Quiet Place" and "A Quiet Place 2" — but rest assured that the sounds (or lack thereof) will be just as eerie as ever.