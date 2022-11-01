Lupita Nyong'o To Star In A Quiet Place: Day One

Many would agree that Lupita Nyong'o rarely disappoints when she enters the frame, and anything with her name in the lineup is arguably a must-watch endeavor for some. The gifted actress has lent her talents to some pretty big-name projects throughout her career, and it appears "A Quiet Place: Day One" will be yet another excellent addition to her impressive list of credits.

The first "A Quiet Place" film starring Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, with the latter serving as co-writer and director, outdid all expectations and was a surprise hit at the box office earning $340 million off of a $17 million budget (via Box Office Mojo). The follow-up, "A Quiet Place II," which Krasinki wrote and directed, was also a hit earning significant critical acclaim (via Rotten Tomatoes). There is no denying the well-crafted alien invasion narrative featuring terrifying monsters that rip victims to shreds for making the slightest sound has proven to be a big success for Paramount, and it's not surprising to find out they have plans to capitalize on the property's momentum.

While "A Quiet Place 3" is definitely in the works, the next installment to be released will be a spinoff from an idea from the Krasinki titled "A Quiet Place: Day One." Little is known about the next chapter on the way, but it has been established that Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong'o will be in the mix.