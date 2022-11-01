Lupita Nyong'o To Star In A Quiet Place: Day One
Many would agree that Lupita Nyong'o rarely disappoints when she enters the frame, and anything with her name in the lineup is arguably a must-watch endeavor for some. The gifted actress has lent her talents to some pretty big-name projects throughout her career, and it appears "A Quiet Place: Day One" will be yet another excellent addition to her impressive list of credits.
The first "A Quiet Place" film starring Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, with the latter serving as co-writer and director, outdid all expectations and was a surprise hit at the box office earning $340 million off of a $17 million budget (via Box Office Mojo). The follow-up, "A Quiet Place II," which Krasinki wrote and directed, was also a hit earning significant critical acclaim (via Rotten Tomatoes). There is no denying the well-crafted alien invasion narrative featuring terrifying monsters that rip victims to shreds for making the slightest sound has proven to be a big success for Paramount, and it's not surprising to find out they have plans to capitalize on the property's momentum.
While "A Quiet Place 3" is definitely in the works, the next installment to be released will be a spinoff from an idea from the Krasinki titled "A Quiet Place: Day One." Little is known about the next chapter on the way, but it has been established that Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong'o will be in the mix.
The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star has joined the A Quiet Place franchise
According to a report from Deadline, Lupita Nyong'o is set to star in the hugely anticipated spinoff "A Quiet Place: Day One." The talented actress is in final negotiations to headline the horror feature from Paramount. Nyong'o is no stranger to the horror genre, having previously starred in the critically acclaimed motion picture" Us" (via Rotten Tomatoes), written and directed by renowned horror filmmaker Jordan Peele. She also has a vast array of impressive credits on her resume, including the "Black Panther" films, "The 355," the "Star Wars" sequel trilogy, "The Jungle Book," and "12 Years a Slave" (via IMDb). Nyong'o is the latest addition to a franchise that has seen gripping performances from such powerhouses as John Krasinski, Emily Blunt, Djimon Hounsou, and Cillian Murphy.
The casting news showcases Paramount's commitment to expanding the "A Quiet Place" universe into a property they can continue to develop into entertaining projects for fans to enjoy. "A Quiet Place: Day One" was first announced in November 2020, with Jeff Nichols tapped to write and direct the flick based on Krasinki's idea (via Deadline). In October 2021, reports indicated that Nichols departed the project, and according to Deadline, in January 2022, "Pig" director Michael Sarnoski was chosen to helm the spinoff.
Plot details for the chilling flick are being kept classified for now, but it will be fascinating to see where the story lands on the "A Quiet Place" timeline. Whatever does happen, fans are definitely in for a treat now that Lupita Nyong'o will be there on day one.