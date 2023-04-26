Merry Little Batman And The Bat-Family Spinoff Land At Amazon

There's certainly a lot going on at Warner Bros. Discovery and its collection of beloved intellectual properties. Perhaps one of the most recognizable characters from the studio is DC Comics' Batman, who has inspired countless television shows, movies, video games, and books. However, due to Warner Bros. Discovery's recent restructuring, it appears some endeavors like the ill-fated "Batgirl" movie have met an unfortunate end, while others may have gotten shopped around to other studios and entertainment outlets.

One such endeavor from Warner Bros. Discovery that has found a new home is an intrinsically connected animated movie and spin-off show called "Merry Little Batman" and "Bat-Family." According to Variety, both of these projects were initially slated for a release on HBO Max but that plan was ultimately scrapped. However, it looks like Amazon has procured the rights to both. The announcement came from President of Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios Sam Register, who said, "We are excited to partner with Amazon to begin an all-new animated chapter of 'Batman.' From the cinematic noir storytelling of 'Batman: Caped Crusader' to the comedic adventures of 'Merry Little Batman' and 'Bat-Family,' these new projects ensure that there will be an animated Batman story ready to excite fans of all ages."