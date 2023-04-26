Who Plays Wendy Darling In Peter Pan & Wendy?

Audiences know Peter Pan as the boy who will never grow up, but he's also the boy who never goes away. His story has been told a number of times since J. M. Barrie introduced the character to the world in the 1904 play "Peter Pan; or, the Boy Who Wouldn't Grow Up," and Disney has decided to take another stab at adapting the source material with "Peter Pan & Wendy."

From the looks of the "Peter Pan & Wendy" trailer, the upcoming film will include familiar faces like Tinker Bell (Yara Shahidi), Tiger Lily (Alyssa Wapanatahk). Of course, there's also famed antagonist Captain Hook (Jude Law), while leading lady Wendy Darling will be portrayed by Ever Anderson. And while Peter usually gets top billing, Anderson says that the movie hones in on Wendy's perspective. During an interview with HeyUGuys at the film's world premiere in London, the young actor explained that this retelling stays true to the story's core themes while updating the narrative for a modern audience. As she puts it, "I think that it's about both a girl and boy that never want to grow up and I think it's seen from Wendy's eyes, as she's whisked away to this land of Neverland and learns the true meaning of friendship, and also what it means to grow up."

It makes sense that Anderson was tapped to tackle this iconic role, because she has experience playing young heroines.