The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel S5: The Musical Numbers Are Not As Random As They Appear

Contains Spoilers for "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" Season 5, Episode 4 – "Susan."

The road from small comedy clubs to hilarious stardom. That journey is at the core of "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," the hit Amazon Prime show that chronicles how Miriam "Midge" Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) became a household name. For a show focused on comedy, there are plenty of musical moments, from Midge's tour with singer Shy Baldwin (LeRoy McClain) in Season 3 to the premiere of a Broadway musical attended by Midge and her family in Season 4, Episode 3, "Everything is Bellmore." Musical theater gets a bigger nod in Season 5, Episode 4, "Susan," which finds Midge joining the cast of a musical promoting the Private Demolition and Waste Management Association at the Building New York Expo. As it turns out, the decision to add musical numbers to the show is not as random as it may first appear.

While the show's creator, Amy Sherman-Palladino, is known for also creating the beloved TV series "Gilmore Girls," she also has a background in Broadway musicals. She produced the 2014 musical "Violet," which follows a woman's journey to Oklahoma as she hopes to reverse a facial injury from a past accident. The title character was played by Sutton Foster, who has lent her talents to other projects of Sherman-Palladino's, including "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life."

As Sherman-Palladino continues to bring musicality to "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," some of the show's stars are hoping for an even bigger musical element in the future.