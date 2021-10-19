This Key Guardians Of The Galaxy Cast Member Almost Didn't Get An Audition

"Guardians of the Galaxy" is a remarkable project in many ways. As the first film in the MCU to focus on characters without a mainstream superhero anchor like Captain America or Iron Man, the film, director James Gunn, and the movie's ensemble cast had a lot to prove. While the film became a massive success, things could have turned out quite differently, as one of the central figures in the film nearly didn't even get a chance to read for the role.

For many viewers, the premiere of "Guardians of the Galaxy" would be the first time they ever encountered heroes like Star-Lord, who had a long history in the Marvel comics universe, but a limited presence on other platforms. Beyond that, some of the best-known actors in the film, such as Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel, only appeared in voice roles, with Cooper lending his talents to the CGI raccoon Rocket and Diesel speaking Groot's iconic phrase, "I am Groot."

However, Gunn entered the production process with strong convictions about who would be suitable for the film, and the director fought hard to get actors he wanted hired for "Guardians of the Galaxy," like Dave Bautista as Drax. Those decisions paid off, as the fan-favorite status of the film demonstrates. That said, there is one central Guardian who didn't factor into Gunn's original vision. Here is the key "Guardians of the Galaxy" cast member that almost didn't even get an audition.