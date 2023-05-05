Yellowjackets Season 2: Callie Used To Be The Worst Character, And Now She's One Of The Best

Contains spoilers for "Yellowjackets" Season 2 Episode 6 — "Qui."

Characters on Yellowjackets definitely aren't what they seem. The series, which straddles a timeline in the 1990s and one in the 2020s, keeps its secrets closely guarded as it follows a girl's soccer team that, in the past timeline, ended up stranded in the isolated wilderness after a plane crash. As the main quartet of Shauna (Melanie Lynskey), Taissa (Tawny Cypress), Natalie (Juliette Lewis), and Misty (Christina Ricci) try to keep whatever happened in the woods to themselves in 2021, they end up getting blackmailed by someone over their collective secrets, and they'll stop at nothing to handle the situation.

For Shauna, this means stabbing and killing her lover Adam (Peter Gadiot), who she thinks is behind the blackmail. Turns out that her husband Jeff (Warren Kole) and his dullard of a best friend Randy (Jeff Holman) were behind it instead, so now, Shauna's got a murder to cover up. To make matters worse, her sullen teenage daughter Callie (Sarah Desjardins) knew about Adam, so when he's declared missing, she has her suspicions.

At first, this seems bad — Callie and her mother aren't exactly on great terms. That said, in Season 2, Callie really hits her stride — and it's all thanks to her alliance with her tough-as-nails mother.