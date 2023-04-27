Big George Foreman's Khris Davis Gained 50 Lbs In Five Weeks To Transform Into The Boxing Legend - Exclusive

To cast the title role in "Big George Foreman: The Miraculous Story of the Once and Future Heavyweight Champion of the World," director George Tillman Jr. and the film's producers first had to find an actor talented enough and physically large enough to pull off the colorful personality and imposing presence of the former world heavyweight champion. But they also had to find someone willing to go through some extraordinary transformations as well, including extreme shifts in weight and muscle tone.

In the film's production notes, producer David Zelon explains that finding the right actor was a considerable challenge: The movie spans Foreman's life from the ages of 17 to 45, while the champ's weight also fluctuates from 215 pounds to somewhere around 300. "It was important to do that with one actor, playing it all the way through," says Zelon. "It would be confusing to switch actors, but also, we also saw this as a tour de force role for an actor who could change so drastically physically."

In the end, the movie found its Foreman in Khris Davis, whose recent films include "Judas and the Black Messiah" and "Space Jam: A New Legacy," but who is perhaps best known for a recurring role on "Atlanta." Once he got the part, as Davis told Looper in our exclusive interview, his transformation began.

"[I] got into fight shape," said Davis about the initial phases of preparation. "We did some fight training. We did a fight camp, [and] we treated it like I was fighting for the heavyweight title belt. That got me in pretty good shape — really good shape, actually. But then I had to lose it all."