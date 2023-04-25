Boxing Legend George Foreman On How He Felt Seeing His Life On-Screen - Exclusive Interview

How does it feel to see your life play out on the screen in front of you while you're still living it?

It's not easy, because I spent a lifetime trying to hide my life. There you are — you got a big fence around your home so nobody could come in, tinted windows in your cars, dark glasses. You hide your life. Now, all of a sudden I had to reveal it and then have it revealed in a movie theater. That wasn't easy, and I was frightened at first, but then I learned to embrace it. The art of movie [story]telling is really wonderful.

Was there anything that was off limits to [director] George Tillman Jr. and the writers, or did you want them to be honest, flaws and all?

I didn't want them to tell everything about my life, but there I [was] in a position [where] George Tillman and those guys wanted to direct a true story. They put into art what I couldn't even put in[to] words. [I saw] those early moments of my childhood and how deprived I had been, but then in the end, [it made] me proud of everything that had happened to my life. They put in[to a] script and in[to] art what I couldn't say, and I loved the movie.

What are your thoughts on Khris Davis' performance? What did you see watching him, and did you and he talk about it before or after?

The couple of meetings I had with Khris Davis where I looked him in the eye, he tried to look away. I said, "No, look me in the eye." He looked me in the eye, and evidently, he saw himself, and from that point on, he made the George Foreman story come alive. People ask me, "Who is George Foreman?" I tell them, "Khris Davis." He brought this character to life.