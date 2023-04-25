The Flash Director Praises Ezra Miller's Acting In The Film

"The Flash" has already earned a ton of praise. Even Tom Cruise has already seen the movie, and he called Andy Muschietti personally to talk about how much he loved it. No doubt that's in part to Ezra Miller's performance playing multiple Barry Allens. It's a unique role, but one the actor was in a favorable position to excel at. Muschietti went on to say, "They are full of incredible emotions. They bring them to the set every time. They're an incredible comedian, also, which is something that I wasn't fully prepared for."

Audiences have seen Barry Allen as a bit of a jokester in "Justice League," so Miller bringing comedy to the part shouldn't come as a surprise. However, the fact they can also bring emotion is essential, as the crux of the movie involves the Scarlet Speedster traveling back in time to save his mother, causing ripples in time to alter the present.

Of course, Miller's performance is only part of the equation when it comes to whether general audiences will see the movie. The actor notoriously evaded authorities and was ultimately arrested for disorderly conduct and harassment. Their legal issues were chalked up to mental health issues, and Muschietti commented on that matter, "Ezra is well, now. We're all hoping that they get better. [...] They're taking the steps to recovery, dealing with mental health issues. We talked to them not long ago, and they're very committed to getting better." Viewers can make up their own minds concerning Miller's performance when "The Flash" comes out in theaters on June 16.