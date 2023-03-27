Marvel's Seventh Infinity Stone Teased In Hela's Return

New Marvel art teases the return of Hela as the villain is coming back with a powerful weapon at her disposal. In the first look at the cover for "Thor" #35 by artist Nic Klein, the Queen of Hel has a black gauntlet embedded with the long-teased seventh Infinity Stone, the Black Stone. The image highlights Hela becoming a major problem in Thor's quest for answers about his dark visions.

Throughout the God of Thunder's ongoing series, Thor has had visions of his demise courtesy of the Black Winter. In these visions, Thor's last stand is at the hands of Thanos and an undead army. Instead of wielding his usual Infinity Gauntlet, Thanos wears a black gauntlet with a black Infinity Stone. He also wields a Mjolnir embedded with the other Infinity Stones.

Thor tries to prevent his dark future from coming true, learning more about the Black Stone along the way, which ties back to his grandfather, Bor. After his sister Laussa was kidnapped by Corvus Glaive, Thor went to a forbidden part of Asgard, discovering Bor used the Galactus Seed in his battle against Thanos to create the seventh Infinity Stone. Now, Marvel teases what's coming next in Thor's search as a preview for "Thor" #35 shows Hela returning with the Black Stone and her own gauntlet.