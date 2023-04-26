Chris Diamantopoulos Has Some Strong Words For The Office Fans Who Hate Brian, The Boom Mic Guy - Exclusive

At the mention of his hotly contested role on "The Office," Chris Diamantopoulos jokingly apologized. The actor also agreed that seeing the couple go through their first realistic hurdle since coupling was nice.

On what he would say to "The Office" fans who threw shade at Brian for getting between Jim and Pam with such a meta storyline, Diamantopoulos wants fans to realize that not everything is perfect, even in the healthiest relationships. He said, "First of all, I would say, 'Wake up and smell the reality, folks.' ... In every relationship, you got to put the extra work in. Sometimes things go by the wayside, and yeah, that's reality."

And for anyone who forgets, actors are not their characters. It's super uncool to harass an actor just because you don't like their character. Diamantopoulos continued, "The other thing I would say to them is, 'Hey, people watching screens — I'm an actor. I didn't try to break up Jim and Pam. I didn't do this. I was hired.' The last thing I would say is, 'You can see in Pam's eyes that she's a little more into Brian. I'm sorry. She doesn't go there, but she wanted to. So you know what, guys? Sorry, but f*** you.'" Of course, if you've ever met Diamantopoulos, you'd know that he has a sardonic sense of humor. So don't go picketing his house, okay?

Diamantopoulos wants to assure fans that "Brian's doing great." He joked, "Brian's living in the Turks and Caicos. He's a fly fisherman. He's really good."