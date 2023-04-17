Chris Diamantopoulos On Career Highlights Like Mrs. Davis And The Office - Exclusive Interview

You played Brian, the [boom mic guy], in the last season of "The Office."

I know; I apologize. I've already apologized for this, Xandra.

[Laughs] I loved Brian, honestly.

You're the only one.

What were some of your favorite moments from that experience working with John Krasinski and Jenna Fisher?

They are pros to the nth degree, and I'm such a fan of what John and Jenna did both on the show and how their careers have exploded — rightfully so — off the show. I showed up on that set very penitent and deferential with the notion that I am here to help if I could, and I know this is a very tricky situation because it's got to be wrapped up very delicately. I ascribed to the adage that we were given two ears and one mouth and used them proportionately. I sat back, and I listened. They were very sensitive with regard to what we did with my character and his introduction into the lives of Jim and Pam.

I knew that any instance where the character pushed into the territory where the audience might perceive that there's a threat there would leave me, the actor, probably being reviled, but that's my job. I have to do what I'm hired to do. As a fan of the show, it broke my heart to see their marriage in trouble, but as a professional actor, I was ready to give Jim a run for his money. Listen, maybe Pam really liked Brian — sorry, Jim, but you got to deal with it.

I thought Brian was a great way to bring the mockumentary angle full circle while giving Pam and Jim a realistic hurdle to work through, because we hadn't seen them go through anything tough like that throughout their entire run.

Totally.

What would you say to "The Office" fans who threw shade at Brian for getting between Jim and Pam with such a meta storyline?

First of all, I would say, "Wake up and smell the reality, folks." A garden needs tending, and you've got to make sure, like in every relationship, you got to put the extra work in. Sometimes things go by the wayside, and yeah, that's reality. The other thing I would say to them is, "Hey, people watching screens — I'm an actor. I didn't try to break up Jim and Pam. I didn't do this. I was hired." The last thing I would say is, "You can see in Pam's eyes that she's a little more into Brian. I'm sorry. She doesn't go there, but she wanted to. So you know what, guys? Sorry, but f*** you."

I think Brian helped make them stronger in the end.

That's true. By the way, Brian's doing great. Brian's living in the Turks and Caicos. He's a fly fisherman. He's really good.