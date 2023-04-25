Harry Belafonte, Legendary Actor And Singer, Dead At 96

Pioneering actor and singer Harry Belafonte passed away on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at the age of 96. The performer's spokesman Ken Sunshine — who worked with Belafonte for decades — disclosed that Belafonte suffered congestive heart failure at his hope on New York City's Upper West Side.

Belafonte broke out onto the music scene in the 1950s with his hit album "Calypso" — known for songs like "Jamaica Farewell" and "Day-O (The Banana Boat Song)" — which immediately hit the Billboard charts and remained there for a whopping 31 weeks. By the end of the decade, he made history as the highest paid Black performer in an era where Black artists weren't necessarily the norm, and he wasted no time in becoming an important face and voice of the civil rights movement.

Somehow, throughout the 1950s, Belafonte also managed to find time to appear onscreen: he starred in "Carmen Jones" with Dorothy Dandrige; "Island in the Sun" with Joan Fontaine, Joan Collins, and Dandrige again; and "Odds Against Tomorrow" with Shelley Winters.