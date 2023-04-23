NBCUniversal CEO Steps Down Amid Misconduct Allegations

NBCUniversal Chief Executive Officer Jeff Shell has officially stepped down as the company's CEO. The move comes as the result of an investigation that was launched to determine if Shell had committed any inappropriate conduct. The decision behind Shell's departure was deemed a "mutual" one made from an understanding by all parties involved. "Today is my last day as CEO of NBCUniversal," Shell said in a statement (via Deadline). During Shell's short stint as CEO, he oversaw NBCUniversal's launch of their own streaming service, Peacock.

"I had an inappropriate relationship with a woman in the company, which I deeply regret," Shell continued. "I'm truly sorry I let my Comcast and NBCUniversal colleagues down, they are the most talented people in the business and the opportunity to work with them the last 10 years has been a privilege." According to Deadline, Comcast Chairman and CEO Brian Roberts and President Mike Cavanagh also addressed the issue in a memo that was designated for staff.

In that message, it was revealed Cavanagh will take over in the interim where Shell's senior-most staff is concerned. The name of the woman Shell had the inappropriate relationship has not been released at the time of this writing, but the former NBCUniversal CEO is married to Laura Fay Shell.