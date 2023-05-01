Yellowjackets Is Everything The Wilds Wanted To Be And More

Everyone and their mother are buzzing about the second season of Showtime's "Yellowjackets." The psychological horror-thriller-drama-mystery series, which was created by the screenwriting duo of Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, has captured the zeitgeist fully since it first premiered in November 2021, leaving audiences around the world in awe of its mastery of the tenets of great, addictive TV storytelling. The first season of "Yellowjackets" was even able to muster enough visibility, critical acclaim, and have enough cultural impact to achieve an unusual milestone for genre shows and nab multiple primetime Emmy nominations.

That's all fortunate news for the cast and crew of "Yellowjackets," of course, who are now basking in the usual rewards of coming out with the sophomore season of a hit new show, with all eyes on how they'll keep up the good work. On the other hand, this is less fortunate news for the cast and crew of another recently premiered genre drama series that shares an eerily similar premise with "Yellowjackets," and was ultimately overshadowed by it to a significant extent in the cultural imagination: Amazon Prime Video's "The Wilds," created by Sarah Streicher.

Yet, when looked at beside one another, it's no mere coincidence that "The Wilds" ultimately didn't make as much of a splash. When you compare the two, it's simply the inferior show.