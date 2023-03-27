Yellowjackets Proves Female Representation Isn't Just About Empowerment - It's Also About Flawed But Fascinating Women

You can describe the women who populate "Yellowjackets" in a lot of ways. Funny, determined, skilled, strong — manipulative, harsh, selfish, adulterous, and murderous. But the first word that comes to mind when you think of them probably isn't "girl power," even though much of the show takes place in the Spice Girls-drenched 1990s.

And yet every single one of them is strong — and weak — in equal measures. Take Shauna Shipman (Melanie Lynskey) for example. She's both selfish enough to sleep with her best friend's boyfriend and generous enough to do whatever she can to help Taissa Turner (Tawny Cypress) and Natalie Scatorccio (Juliette Lewis) as they struggle with the aftereffects of the plane crash they all survived. Shauna, too, takes help from the other women, faithful to their old bonds and sometimes struggling against them. Even the dead ones — right, Jackie?

Shauna tries to be a good mom but her daughter Callie Sadecki (Sarah Desjardins) is in a state of permanent rebellion that keeps them apart: their relationship is a tangle of love and hate. She attempts to be a good wife, but she's so bored with the relationship that cheating comes easier to her than going to a marriage counselor, and murdering a completely innocent man is easier than honesty. She is easy to root for. You won't always like her, but that makes her a three-dimensional person instead of a plastic angel. And so they all are: addicted Natalie, tightly-wound politician Taissa, manipulative nurse Misty Quigley (Christina Ricci) and stuck-in-the past Van Palmer (Lauren Ambrose) — all have plusses and minuses to them. Their struggles keep viewers glued to the tube, instead of promising them the moon and giving them shallow representation.