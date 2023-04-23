Evil Dead Rise Revs Up A Groovy Opening Weekend Box Office Take

The unstoppable commercial Spiny Shell that is "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" may be continuing its reign of box office dominance, but the humble Deadites of the "Evil Dead" franchise aren't going into the ground without a fight. "Evil Dead Rise" is the number two film at the North American box office, with a, yes, groovy weekend take of an estimated $23.5 million.

A Sunday morning box office roundup from The Hollywood Reporter notes that the film's opening weekend box office haul against a production budget of $15 million on "Evil Dead Rise," exceeded expectations. "Rise" rose to the occasion on 3,402 screens across North America, and the lion's share of tickets were purchased by adults in the precious 18-34 age demographic.

All in all, it was a good weekend for the Deadites, and it seems clear that the long-running horror franchise has plenty of animation left in its limbs.