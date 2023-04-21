Why Evil Dead Rise's Sam Raimi Wanted As Few Easter Eggs As Possible In The Film - Exclusive

Since the original version of the horror classic "The Evil Dead" debuted in theaters 42 years ago — and two more films, a remake, and television series have been released since — it shouldn't come as a huge surprise to the franchise's faithful that "Evil Dead Rise" includes some nods to the original films.

However, those Easter eggs, whether overt or hidden, run the risk of taking away from the new film's experience, so executive producer Sam Raimi said that he asked "Evil Dead Rise" writer-director Lee Cronin to pull back the reins a bit. And while Raimi didn't have an "actual number" of Easter eggs that appear in the latest chapter in the horror film series, he told Looper in an exclusive interview that the initial amount was too many.

"Lee was such a fan that I remember in the script state, some of my requests were to remove some of those Easter eggs when they would be noticeable to the fans too much, because I wanted Lee to have complete ownership of this film and take us on his fever dream," Raimi told Looper. "I didn't want him to wave at the audience saying, 'Hey, guys. Like you, I'm aware of the previous films,' and take them out of the moment. I was actually encouraging Lee to go with as few as possible."

Some of the Easter eggs are quite prevalent, like in scenes where one of the characters, Beth (Lily Sutherland), wields a chainsaw while caked in blood. The weapon is a clear homage to Ash Williams' (Bruce Campbell) chainsaw hand from the franchise, which is responsible for much of the said blood.