Amazon Canceled A League Of Their Own, But It'll Forever Be The Show That Rescued My Love For Baseball

When I was a little girl, I fell in love with baseball.

It's the kind of love story that many people will go through in their lifetimes. A hobby enters your life, sparkles like an apple on a high tree limb. Sometimes you climb toward it but can't reach it. Sometimes you just sit on the ground and admire it from afar. And sometimes, that apple falls right on your head, and it knocks you out.

I was 12 years old when the movie version "A League of Their Own" came out, and it changed my life. "A League of Their Own" made me want to watch baseball, and even play it. I was probably the only person who watched the sitcom spin-off they made for it, and I'll tell you, I wore out that old VHS tape.

Unfortunately, I didn't get to follow this newfound passion — a lack of opportunity, rigid gender norms, and small-town nonsense prevented me from doing so. Other hobbies replaced baseball. My interests changed and shifted as I aged. And then arrived a new version of "A League of their Own." This time, it came in the form of a television series that reflected a queer world filled with people who were, in their own way, utterly familiar to me. I became a fan instantly, and in the process, it brought back my childhood love of the sport.

Not everyone was thrilled about the new show. I had friends who predicted it would be nothing more than a tired retelling of the movie. Me? I loved it, and that's what matters. And while Amazon Prime may have canceled "A League of Their Own," the series will live on ... if not at another network, then in my heart.