The Character Choice Rosie O'Donnell Made While Filming A League Of Their Own Despite Being Told Not To

The film "A League of Their Own" came out in 1992 and followed two sisters who join the first female professional baseball league and find themselves struggling to help it succeed amid their personal rivalry. Now, a new generation is being introduced to the classic, this time in the form of a Prime Video series co-created by — and starring — Abbi Jacobson. We see the lens widen to tell the story of a whole generation of women that dreamed of playing the sport, both in and out of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League.

A fun tie-in is that Rosie O'Donnell, who starred as Doris Murphy in the original film, actually guest stars on the show. In an interview with Vanity Fair, O'Donnell discussed being on set for the newer series. "Well, first of all, to walk in at 60 years old and see my life 30 years ago, all the women in our outfits and all the mitts — it was just such a flashback," she said. "But I have to say that I loved doing it. I loved watching these women at the beginning of their careers."

Looking back on her role in the original "A League of Their Own," O'Donnell admitted in that same interview that there was a certain choice she made for her character that she was not supposed to.