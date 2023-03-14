Will A League Of Their Own Get A Season 2?

After months of campaigning, hashtagging and crossed fingers by fans everywhere, it looks like it's game over for "A League of Their Own." The baseball dramady has a loyal fanbase, but that wasn't enough to get more than a four-episode renewal out of Prime Video for the show's second — and apparently final — season.

The Hollywood Reporter declares that this second season will run as a limited series, and that the final deals have yet to be completed in regard to the shortened Season 2. There's no word as to why the critically-acclaimed series is only receiving a four-episode pickup. The Hollywood Reporter notes that a series-concluding movie was also considered, but instead a limited series option was selected.

That leaves a whole lot of fans elated but also disappointed because they only have four episodes to say goodbye to the show, compared to the ten which comprised its first season. At least they'll be able to find out whether Carson Shaw (Abbi Jacobson) and Greta Gill (D'Arcy Carden) will ever be able to patch up their messy love affair.