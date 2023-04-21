Beef Creator, Steven Yeun, And Ali Wong Release Statement On David Choe, Saying He's 'Put In The Work'

Days after a clip from a 2014 podcast recirculated in which multi-hyphenate artist David Choe describes sexually assaulting a masseuse, his "Beef" costars Ali Wong and Steven Yeun, along with showrunner Lee Sung Jin, have released a statement responding to the ensuing public outrage.

Choe plays a major supporting role on "Beef," the Netflix original about a road-rage incident that consumes the lives of those involved. Yeun and Wong executive produced and starred in the series, which debuted to rave reviews on April 6. But as the show climbed Netflix's charts, the nine-year-old podcast clip quickly made the rounds on social media, where many called for Yeun and Wong to denounce Choe.

Their statement, released to Vanity Fair, reads, "The story David Choe fabricated nine years ago is undeniably hurtful and extremely disturbing. We do not condone this story in any way, and we understand why this has been so upsetting and triggering. We're aware David has apologized in the past for making up this horrific story, and we've seen him put in the work to get the mental health support he needed over the last decade to better himself and learn from his mistakes."

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).