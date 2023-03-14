Evil Dead Rise Director Lee Cronin Will Give You 50 Bucks If You Spot His Bruce Campbell Easter Egg

"Evil Dead" fans can always be reassured by three constant truths which will reoccur across the confusing and scattershot expanded universe. There will be lots of blood, actors will deliver iconic lines, and Bruce Campbell will insist he doesn't have a role in the film's latest incarnation only for him to show up abruptly, usually in an unexpected way.

It happened with Fede Alvarez' 2013 incarnation of the property, with Campbell repeatedly insisting in the press that he wasn't going to be in the movie, only to show up in a post-credits scene. Campbell has also denied that he'll be making an appearance in April's "Evil Dead Rise." It appears, however, history has repeated itself, and Campbell will indeed be in the film according to the director, Lee Cronin.

Cronin confirmed to Empire Magazine that Campbell will not be reprising his iconic role as Ash Williams, but he's hidden in the movie. In fact, he dares audiences to find him.

"Bruce is hidden in the movie somewhere," Cronin said. "Bruce has a small presence in the movie. The first person to figure it out and send me a tweet, I'll give them 50 bucks."