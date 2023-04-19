Joshua Jackson Blew A Disc In His Spine From Dr. Death Stress

Ever since his breakout roles in "The Mighty Ducks" and "Dawson's Creek," Joshua Jackson has built a steady career of playing memorable and just plain likable characters. But for Peacock's 2021 limited series, "Dr. Death," Jackson took on the unique challenge of portraying someone who many would probably deem a real-life villain. In "Dr. Death," Jackson plays Christopher Duntsch, an actual neurosurgeon who gained infamy for permanently maiming numerous patients and killing two. It can't be easy to get into the head of someone who performed such despicable acts and attempt to become them onscreen.

And although "Dr. Death" received deserved acclaim from both critics and fans, it all wasn't without a heavy price for Jackson. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actor revealed that all the stress from acting in "Dr. Death" had a detrimental effect on his health. "A disc in my back exploded after finishing Dr. Death," Jackson told THR. "I think it's because I was so stressed out for so long, living in that ugly place. I couldn't walk for six weeks." Besides suffering a significant injury, Jackson added in the interview that all the weight gain we witnessed for his role in "Dr. Death" didn't help either, as he put on 30 pounds.

It appears "Dr. Death" may not have been the healthiest project for Jackson, especially as the actor did everything to truly understand and transform into Duntsch, short of meeting him.