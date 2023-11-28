Avengers: The Kang Dynasty's New Writer Is A Name MCU Fans Will Love To Hear
As Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe trudges on, the vision for the franchise's next big event film has continued to take shape. Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) and his army of variants from across the Multiverse are not to be taken lightly, and it will take an incredible team of heroes to defeat them. It stands to reason fans will get to see this showdown happen in the next "Avengers" feature, "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty," which has just enlisted a new writer — one who has left a positive mark on the MCU already.
According to a report from Deadline on November 27, Michael Waldron — who is already on the hook to write the film's follow-up, "Avengers: Secret Wars" — will pen "The Kang Dynasty." For those unfamiliar with Waldron's work, he was one of the main driving forces behind two recent MCU endeavors. He took up head writer and executive producer duties throughout the two seasons of "Loki" on Disney+, in addition to writing "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." Waldron also contributed to "Thor: Love and Thunder."
Considering Waldron's previous MCU experiences, it's fair to say that he's an incredibly solid choice to write "The Kang Dynasty."
Waldron's previous MCU efforts make him a great fit to craft the story of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty
Bearing in mind where he comes from in terms of his Marvel Cinematic Universe work, Michael Waldron is a prime choice to write "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty." First and foremost, he has plenty of experience developing the title villain, as he technically made his MCU debut during "Loki" Season 1. Through the variant He Who Remains (Majors), we learn just how powerful the Kangs are and that they waged war across the Multiverse before He Who Remains established the Time Variance Authority. Season 2 takes this a tad further, putting much of the focus on the Kang variant Victor Timely (Majors).
Additionally, both seasons of "Loki" put heavy emphasis on the Multiverse itself, which will more than likely factor into the plot of "The Kang Dynasty." They share how time functions in the MCU, what happens if timelines branch, and how timelines can be entirely eradicated, among a host of other story elements. The Waldron-written film "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" also touches on many of these concepts, offering MCU fans a taste of just how strange, dangerous, and even eerie the Multiverse can be.
It's safe to say that Michael Waldron's MCU track record is evidence that "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty" is in good hands. MCU fans everywhere will get to see what he cooks up for the story when the film premieres on May 1, 2026.