Avengers: The Kang Dynasty's New Writer Is A Name MCU Fans Will Love To Hear

As Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe trudges on, the vision for the franchise's next big event film has continued to take shape. Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) and his army of variants from across the Multiverse are not to be taken lightly, and it will take an incredible team of heroes to defeat them. It stands to reason fans will get to see this showdown happen in the next "Avengers" feature, "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty," which has just enlisted a new writer — one who has left a positive mark on the MCU already.

According to a report from Deadline on November 27, Michael Waldron — who is already on the hook to write the film's follow-up, "Avengers: Secret Wars" — will pen "The Kang Dynasty." For those unfamiliar with Waldron's work, he was one of the main driving forces behind two recent MCU endeavors. He took up head writer and executive producer duties throughout the two seasons of "Loki" on Disney+, in addition to writing "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." Waldron also contributed to "Thor: Love and Thunder."

Considering Waldron's previous MCU experiences, it's fair to say that he's an incredibly solid choice to write "The Kang Dynasty."