Super Mario Bros. And Sonic Broke Records & It's Time For Rayman To Swing His Fist Into Movie Theaters

As you've probably heard, "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" blew away box office records.

The movie outstripped the box office earnings of literally every other animated film to ever exist, a title previously held by "Frozen 2." It's a feather in Nintendo's cap (and to a lesser degree, Illumination's), but it's an even bigger win for the gaming community, because "Mario" tops a growing list of successes in the realm of video game adaptations. Before Bowser debuted his Oscar-eligible hit single, Paramount's "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" carried the mantle for highest-grossing video game adaptation. And let's not pretend as though HBO's "The Last of Us" didn't garner global adoration, either.

Now, since the general public is starting to recognize just how good these video game adaptations can be (and since Hollywood is getting better at making them), it might be time to introduce audiences to another beloved gaming icon, one who's got almost as much platforming experience as Mario or Sonic — and that's Rayman.

Don't recognize him? That's okay, Ubisoft hasn't released a solo title for the guy since "Rayman Legends" in 2013. In fairness, the studio's been pretty busy running "Assassin's Creed" into the ground. But that's a story for another time. Here's why Rayman deserves the big screen treatment.