The Importance Of Amsterdam In Ted Lasso's History

In Season 3, Episode 6 of "Ted Lasso," titled "Sunflowers," the team is down on their luck after losing a series of matches followed by a friendly exhibition match in Amsterdam — and from there, each of them embarks on their own adventure, exploring the gorgeous Dutch city by night. Throughout the hour-long episode, every person gets something they need. Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) finds companionship with a friendly stranger, Colin (Billy Haris) unexpectedly bonds with Trent Crimm (James Lance), Roy (Brett Goldstein) and Jamie (Phil Dunster) repair their friendship and share secrets, and Ted himself (Jason Sudeikis) has an epiphany about the team. (Brendan Hunt's Coach Beard also returns in the morning dressed as "Piggy Stardust," but the show doesn't really get into that whole thing.)

If Amsterdam seems like a random choice for this episode, it definitely isn't. In fact, Amsterdam is a crucial part of the legend of "Ted Lasso," according to a Twitter thread by Joe Pompliano. While Hunt was living in Amsterdam back in 2001 and working with the improv group Boom Chicago's overseas outpost, he got really into European football, learning each rule by heart. Before long, Sudeikis also joined Boom Chicago in Amsterdam but knew nothing about soccer, until the two became close friends and played endless games of FIFA together. After they thought it might be really funny if an American coach with limited knowledge about the sport coached a European football team, the concept of Ted Lasso was born.