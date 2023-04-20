Beau Is Afraid Proves That Bizarre Indie Flicks, Not Blockbusters, Will Save Movie Theaters

Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, people were concerned about the future of movie theaters. With the rise of streaming, there was the looming question of whether audiences would still feel as compelled to dish out money to see something in theaters, or if they'd wait to watch it from the comfort of their homes (at a much lower price point). Post-COVID, there have been plenty of successes, like "Top Gun: Maverick" and "Avatar: The Way of Water," but many films have fallen short, and attendance is still below pre-pandemic levels.

It'd be easy to assume movie theaters will only remain afloat thanks to blockbusters, but there could be another knight in shining armor to help theaters move forward — and the answer lies in getting really, really weird with it.

Ari Aster's latest horror-infused panic attack, "Beau is Afraid," starring Joaquin Phoenix, opened in four theaters in Los Angeles and New York on April 14, grossing an average of $80,099 per location. That's the best per-theater average of the year so far, and it's from a film that received a pretty mixed response from critics. However, the financial reception the film has received so far suggests audiences have a fierce appetite for off-kilter projects.

It remains to be seen how "Beau is Afraid" performs when it's released in more theaters around the country, but so far, this suggests a trend of strange indie projects being able to get butts in seats in way that, for instance, rom-coms just aren't doing these days. The movie's success thus far also defies conventional Hollywood wisdom to play it safe. Perhaps, to save theaters, the opposite is true — and the key is to give viewers something they haven't seen before, by investing in directors with visually distinctive, unique visions that hold people's attention.