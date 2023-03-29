How Amazon's Pending AMC Theatres Acquisition Would Change Movie Theaters

It's no secret that movie theaters have had a rough few years. The industry was already in a precarious position prior to the pandemic, with Deadline releasing an article in January 2020 (just two months before lockdowns went into effect) about how 2019 ranked as one of the worst years for ticket buying since 1995. Theaters may have tried to offset such declines with increasing ticket prices and costs of concessions, but the pandemic was a genuine death blow.

Even though most lockdown restrictions are dismantled, movie theaters are still having a tough time, which is likely why the stock price for AMC theaters rose significantly on the news that Amazon.com may be interested in acquiring it. The online retail hub has already proven its interest in the entertainment space by closing an $8.5 billion deal for MGM in 2022. A Nasdaq report states that Amazon is interested in AMC's 600 theaters to use as "'marketing weigh stations' to promote Amazon Prime movies, for cross-selling opportunities and to serve as local distribution hubs. More importantly, Amazon would be able to collect data from the 200 million movie goers who sit in AMC's seats."

An Amazon acquisition could be the safety net AMC Entertainment needs, with the company reporting $5.2 billion in debt for 2022's fourth fiscal quarter. But neither AMC nor movie fans should get their hopes up just quite yet.