Ryan Reynolds Promises Fans A Different Wolverine In Deadpool 3

Longtime friends Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman shocked the world when they announced they would appear together as Deadpool and Wolverine in the highly-anticipated "Deadpool 3," bringing both "X-Men" characters to the MCU in some capacity.

During an interview with Variety, Reynolds touched on what fans can expect from Deadpool and Wolverine's team-up, saying that he finally got Jackman to return as Logan by pitching him a different version of the beloved character. "What we pitched him was enough of a divergence from the character that he knows and the character he's left behind, that it gives him something completely new to play and something that he's really excited to do," the actor said.

By the sound of it, Wolverine in "Deadpool 3" won't be the same Wolverine fans fell in love with throughout the "X-Men" movies. It makes sense, as "Logan" wrapped up that version's story so perfectly. Hopefully, this means we'll finally see Jackman in some version of the character's iconic yellow costume. Blue or brown, it doesn't matter, just give it to us.