Ryan Reynolds Promises Fans A Different Wolverine In Deadpool 3
Longtime friends Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman shocked the world when they announced they would appear together as Deadpool and Wolverine in the highly-anticipated "Deadpool 3," bringing both "X-Men" characters to the MCU in some capacity.
During an interview with Variety, Reynolds touched on what fans can expect from Deadpool and Wolverine's team-up, saying that he finally got Jackman to return as Logan by pitching him a different version of the beloved character. "What we pitched him was enough of a divergence from the character that he knows and the character he's left behind, that it gives him something completely new to play and something that he's really excited to do," the actor said.
By the sound of it, Wolverine in "Deadpool 3" won't be the same Wolverine fans fell in love with throughout the "X-Men" movies. It makes sense, as "Logan" wrapped up that version's story so perfectly. Hopefully, this means we'll finally see Jackman in some version of the character's iconic yellow costume. Blue or brown, it doesn't matter, just give it to us.
Deadpool 3 won't mess with Logan's ending
Shortly after their announcement, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman made a video ensuring that "Deadpool 3" wouldn't mess with the ending of "Logan." Reynolds called the upcoming threequel a "totally separate thing," and his recent comments reiterated that the Wolverine in "Deadpool 3" is another, presumably multiversal, version of the character.
Jackman also revealed that the multiverse is in play with his return in the upcoming Marvel project, telling SiriusXM, "It's all because of this device they have in the Marvel world of moving around timelines. Now we can go back because, you know, it's science. So, I don't have to screw with the 'Logan' timeline."
With Marvel Studios comfortably in the Multiverse Saga, it's no surprise that "Deadpool 3" will lean into the concept of other universes. "Deadpool 2" ended with Wade Wilson taking Cable's (Josh Brolin) time-travel device to kill alternate versions of himself and Reynolds, so jumping to the MCU won't be much of a stretch. Deadpool and Wolverine couldn't be in better hands than Reynolds and Jackman, so "Deadpool 3" will undoubtedly feature great, albeit different, versions of the characters.