Where Evil Dead Rise Fits In The Evil Dead Universe, According To Bruce Campbell - Exclusive

Although the "Evil Dead" universe is largely made up of chapters starring Bruce Campbell as the chainsaw-handed and boomstick-slinging Ash Williams in the original "Evil Dead" movie trilogy and "Ash vs Evil Dead" TV series, 2013's "Evil Dead" and the new film "Evil Dead Rise" still exist on the franchise's original timeline, Campbell says.

Campbell, who is one of the major creative forces behind "Evil Dead Rise," confirmed in an exclusive interview with Looper that all of the projects are set in the same universe. Opening in theaters April 21, "Evil Dead Rise" is the latest tale in the franchise that kicked off with Campbell's Ash, director Sam Raimi, and producer Rob Tapert in 1981. Written and directed by Lee Cronin, the distinction between his "Evil Dead" film and those that came before it is that its victims are being affected by a different Necronomicon, aka "The Book of the Dead," noted Campbell.

"The rules of the films are the same, [they have] just different characters. These days, it's all about the book," Campbell explained. "Where is that darn book, and who's going to find it, and what's going to happen? These [characters in 'Evil Dead Rise'] are the next victims. Because in 'Army of Darkness' we hint ... You see there's three books, so that book can get around. That's what led us out of the cabin — these books are not all in some cabinet in this one cabin in the woods. They're all over; they're wherever we need them to be."