Blockbuster Trolls Netflix After Love Is Blind Live Reunion Debacle

In an ideal world, the "Love is Blind" Season 4 reunion would have started as scheduled at 8 P.M. EST on Sunday night... but that wasn't in the cards. Clearly, Netflix was overwhelmed by the demand, and the entire streamer started experiencing problems as viewers tried and failed to access the live reunion. Ultimately, at nearly 9:30 P.M. EST, Netflix tweeted, "To everyone who stayed up late, woke up early, gave up their Sunday afternoon... we are incredibly sorry that the Love is Blind Live Reunion did not turn out as we had planned. We're filming it now and we'll have it on Netflix as soon as humanly possible. Again, thank you and sorry."

Blockbuster wasn't the only video rental service ready to make fun of Netflix's total fumble; Redbox got in on the fun too. Using a GIF from a previous season, the company — whose Twitter bio is "we still exist. thanks for asking" — wrote, "even i'm trying to watch #LoveIsBlindLIVE. come on, netflix!"

Fans will have to wait until Netflix gets their act together to watch the reunion, which hopefully won't take too long. In the meantime, "Succession" and "Barry" are both airing their final seasons on HBO.