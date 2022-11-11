The Stella Disdain Continues Among Annoyed Chicago Fire Fans As Season 11 Ticks On

Starting the conversation on Reddit, u/AGray2019 expressed their opinion by saying that they really aren't happy with Stella Kidd this season of "Chicago Fire." They clarified that they had loved the character from day one, but this season has been horrible to the character by making them hate Stella's interactions with Carver (Jake Lockett) and Seager (Andy Allo). They added, "I'm begging the writers to bring back the old Stella. I wished she would have went to the other firehouse and Pelham would have stayed as the Lt with the way she is acting."

Others also had some potent emotions involving Stella, with u/sullyiii saying that they have always disliked the character and that she is quickly becoming more annoying than Dawson (Monica Raymund) in this current season of "Chicago Fire." u/tamitrail has taken an even more extreme position when it comes to the character, writing, "Stopped watching because of Stella. The show revolves around her too much and she is a very obnoxious character. The other characters are not getting enough airtime. As I've said before, Kelly has lost his backbone to her and now he is taking a backseat to her. I want to see other characters front and center, WITHOUT any involvement from Stella and I want to see Kelly have other friendships." They continued that they do not like the direction the show is going, noting that it is quickly becoming the Stella Kidd show.