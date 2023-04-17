Dear DC Studios, Please Let Batman Fight Villains With Superpowers

It's time to admit that we might've learned the wrong lesson from Christopher Nolan's "Dark Knight" trilogy.

2005's "Batman Begins," 2008's "The Dark Knight," and 2012's "The Dark Knight Rises" all depict a version of Bruce Wayne's spandex vigilantism more grounded in reality than anything he'd experienced onscreen before. Bright colors? Gone. Shark repellant? Out the window. Robin? Aged up, with no cape, and wearing full-length pants.

However, Nolan's most notable change was the removal of all things super. His Ra's al Ghul wasn't a quasi-immortal cultist, just a meaner Qui-Gon Jinn. His Scarecrow dabbled in a generic brand of fear gas, not the Class A stuff that wholly warps perception. His take on the Joker totally ditched all the Joker Venom for a much quicker, knife-oriented approach to spreading smiles. His Two-Face only lived for a few days, avoiding questions about how those open facial wounds could avoid infection for years. And his rendition of Bane dosed up on painkillers instead of a strength-enhancing super-drug.

Don't get us wrong, the "Dark Knight" trilogy is incredible. To Nolan's eternal credit, every deviation from the source material brought Batman one step closer to believably existing in our own world. The problem isn't so much that Nolan did something wrong with his focus on realism — it's that Christan Bale's tenure in body armor was so overwhelmingly popular that Hollywood codified Realistic Batman as the only Batman. That's a shame. Because while the Caped Crusader obviously works on a gritty reboot level, he's infinitely more interesting when surrounded by gods and monsters, as the world's greatest detective is forced to adapt and overcome in creative, compelling ways. Also? The hyper-realism approach deprives us of some of Batman's best villains, and face it, nobody wants Clayface as a grounded serial killer.