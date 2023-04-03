Joker 2 Will Disappoint Comic Fans, But Maybe That's What Todd Phillips Wants

"Uh, Murray? One small thing. When you bring me out, can you introduce me as Joker?"

That line is perhaps the most strikingly loaded bit of dialogue from Todd Phillips' anti-superhero opus "Joker." And it's all the more effective for the near-innocuous menace with which it's delivered. The name Joker indeed carries with it a few decades' worth of comic book baggage, as the character remains one of the best-loved villains in comics history. But in the context of the film, the chilling line also serves as the official introduction to Phillips' and Joaquin Phoenix's wickedly unique version of the beloved character.

There have been many, many Jokers, both good and bad, but it's safe to say this movie's grounded, uber-gritty take on the beloved "Batman" supervillain wasn't quite like any that had ever appeared in film, television, or even the pages of DC Comics, for that matter. And to the surprise of many, "Joker" went on to become not just a box office behemoth befitting its superhero origins, but a legit awards season player.

Less surprising? Phillips' version of Joker's origin proved pretty divisive among DC Comics die-hards who just didn't see much of the chaotic criminal mastermind they adore in Phoenix's fridge-dwelling, interpretive-dancing outcast. And yes, their relative disappointment is almost certain to continue with the "Joker" sequel, because Phillips clearly has no interest in "Batman" fan service, and all the fans hoping for this character to become the Joker of the comics are in for a hard landing.