Renfield's Nicolas Cage Says Recreating Dracula Was 'A Bit Like Ping-Pong'

Nicolas Cage inhabits the role of one of his most anticipated characters to date playing the legendary Count Dracula in Universal Pictures' well-reviewed horror-comedy "Renfield." Coming from Universal, the movie owes a debt to the studios' original 1931 classic "Dracula," which stars the incomparable Bela Lugosi in his most iconic role. The opening scene of "Renfield" even recreates some of the more memorable snippets of that film in a send-up that will fill monster kids around the world with glee.

Nicolas Cage described the process of recreating scenes from the black and white film to Collider as being "a bit like ping-pong." Cage said, "So what would happen was, Nick [Hoult] and I would be on set and then they would play, on video playback and sound playback, Dwight Frye. Then we would hear it and then he would ping-pong and recreate it." Frye played Renfield in the Universal classic with manic glee, which Hoult emulates for the comedic sequel.

Cage said then it was his turn, saying, "Then they would do Bela Lugosi and I would hear and ping-pong, and recreate. So it was like 'action,' playback, 'action,' playback, 'action' until we got into this groove." Cage utters unforgettable lines, such as "I never drink ... wine," from the original Universal classic monster movie, stepping into Lugosi's shoes. Beyond just repeating famous lines from the old film, the filmmakers try to line up the shots perfectly to harken back to the Lugosi film.