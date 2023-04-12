A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight - Game Of Thrones Prequel Confirmed For HBO

"Game of Thrones," the wildly popular drama based on the book series by George R.R. Martin, may have come to an end in May of 2019 after eight seasons on the air, but HBO is far from done with the world of Westeros. Its first spinoff, a prequel series, "The House of the Dragon" aired in August of 2022 and is currently filming its second season. Additionally, in June of 2022, news broke that HBO was working on a Jon Snow-focused spinoff with Kit Harington set to reprise his role.

And now, HBO — whose streaming service, combining HBO content with Discovery content, will now be known as Max — has ordered a new prequel: "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight." The series was announced to press and investors at a Warner Bros. Discovery event on April 12. The new series, which according to Variety has been in development since January of 2021, is based on a series of novellas titled "Dunk and Egg" by Martin. Martin has published three novellas in this series — 1998's "The Hedge Knight," 2003's "The Sworn Sword," and 2010's "The Mystery Knight" — which were also published collectively as "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" in 2015.