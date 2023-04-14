Elijah Wood Breaks His Silence About The New Lord Of The Rings Movies

Out with the old and in with the old? That seems to be the motto over at Warner Bros. Discovery after their massive presentation earlier this week, announcing a slew of TV shows coming to Max. With "Harry Potter" and many more IPs returning, it's only a matter of time until more "Lord of the Rings" hits the big screen.

"I'm fascinated, and I'm excited," Frodo Baggins actor Elijah Wood told GQ about possible new movies in the franchise. "I hope it's good. I'm surprised — I don't know why I'm surprised because, of course, there would be more movies." He added that, while the desire for new movies comes from executives wanting money, "art can come from commerce. So those two things are not mutually exclusive."

It's natural to worry that the studio could ruin a beloved property like "Lord of the Rings" to turn a quick profit. Wood shares those opinions, but hopes whoever Warner Bros. Discovery hires approaches the material just as they did, with "reverence for Tolkien's material and enthusiasm to explore it."