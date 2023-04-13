Avengers: Infinity War: Why We Didn't See Thanos' Epic 45-Minute-Long Deleted Scene

"Avengers: Infinity War" and "Endgame" were a culmination of a decade's worth of storytelling from Marvel Studios, finally paying off the Mad Titan Thanos as the big bad of the Infinity Saga. It makes sense Marvel went all in on these dual chapters, but as it turns out, there could've been more to "Infinity War" if the studio wasn't wary of a longer film.

"Infinity War" opens with Thanos taking over an Asgardian ship already possessing the Power Stone. The audience learns that Thanos kidnapped the gem, shown in "Guardians of the Galaxy," as being tucked away on Xandar and destroyed everything in his path to get it. Thanos comics creator Jim Starlin told Collider how Marvel actually shot the sequence of Thanos taking the stone but opted against adding VFX and cutting the thing entirely. Starlin said, "But about a month before the movie came out, I got an email or something from Joe saying, 'the 45 minutes of Thanos that we had at the beginning of Infinity War, we had it cut.' There was a whole sequence of him getting the first gem and they had to cut that out."

No doubt fans would've loved to see Thanos go absolutely mad on Xandar, and the reasoning for cutting it is interesting.