Riverdale Newcomer Nicholas Barasch Discusses His Favorite Memories From The Set - Exclusive Interview

You joined at a pretty unexpected point in the story, with this huge jump to 1955. Were you a fan of the show before you got the part of Julian?

Totally. I certainly wasn't as avid a watcher, but you can't not know about "Riverdale" and the impact it's had, so I was super excited to join and to even get an audition in the first place. I went in for Archie way back in the day, like 2016, which was fun, and so now I get to play a different redhead on the show. What could be better? It's so much fun.

Did you get called back in because they remembered you?

No. I don't even know if they remember that I went for it. Luckily, I got a second chance.

What was it like getting on set and seeing this other Archie, this other version of the whole show?

Oh my God, incredible. These faces are faces I've [spent several years] seeing on billboards in New York, so to be all of a sudden in a scene with all of them in a classroom was super intimidating, but they're all lovely. It's a very kind, awesome group of people, and to be on the tail end of their whole journey is pretty cool.

Are there cast members you've gotten close to? I know you play Madelaine Petsch's [character's] twin, and you've been an awesome family.

Yes, we've definitely gotten closer on set. We shot a scene the other day that was a really nice moment between Julian and Cheryl. She's fantastic, and watching her has helped me definitely with my role, and we're siblings, so it's given me a lot to chew on in terms of what our characters are like and what our family's like.

That's a fierce family to join right away. How did you feel joining such an intense family unit?

So intense. People have a hard time, which I understand, separating the characters from the people. But meeting Nathalie [Boltt], I had only seen scenes of her be terrifying on the show, so to meet her and discover she's the sweetest, goofiest person and incredibly talented was such a blessing. Sitting down at that Thornhill dining room table, I was like, "All right, we can have a good time here. It's not as upright and intense as it looks."