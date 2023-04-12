The Conjuring Universe Heads To Max With A New Series

The Warner Bros. Discovery streamer may be dropping the HBO, but that doesn't mean there aren't plenty of new, premium additions coming to Max, including a TV show set within the "Conjuring" universe.

After terrifying audiences with the "Saw" franchise, horror master James Wan leaned hard into the demon side of the horror genre with the first "Conjuring" film released in 2013. Since then, there have been several sequels, spinoffs, prequels, and even spinoff sequels. But so far, the saga involving paranormal researchers, possessed demonic dolls, La Llorona curses, and nasty nuns has not made any kind of terrifying impact on the small screen. But now that is going to change. According to The Hollywood Reporter, a series based on the franchise is in the works with Pete Safran attached and Wan in talks to serve as executive producer. While the main details regarding the show's narrative have been kept under wraps, it has been established that the storyline will follow the events that took place in the movies.

While news of a "Conjuring" series is probably ideal for most horror fans, those that might feel let down that this could mean the end of the franchise on the big screen shouldn't give up hope just yet.