Westeros Needs To Leave The Jon Snow Spin-Off In The North And Move On To Greener Pastures

Not that long ago, HBO's gripping adaptation of George R.R. Martin's acclaimed "A Song of Ice and Fire" series enthralled a global fanbase with stunning plot twists, unflinching violence, and a stellar array of talented cast members. For year after year, fans actively engaged in wild speculation about future episodes ... until the shortened mess of a final season ruined its legacy.

The now-infamous tale of what went wrong with "Game of Thrones" is a cautionary one for all storytellers. Move the blundering Starbucks cup aside, and you'll find one of the most disappointing television finales in the history of the medium, that even resulted in a lengthy petition to remake it. If you've ever wondered how one fumbles a global phenomenon, critical darling, and colossal Emmy juggernaut, in such a spectacular way ... well, it's through a perfect storm of mismanagement, led by a race to the end at dragon flight speed.

This failure proved to be a huge obstacle in HBO's desire to build out a George R.R. Martin TV universe. After the underwhelming finale, the tarnished brand name attempted a series of failed spin-off ideas until finally hitting the mark with the fiery prequel "House of the Dragon."

Don't believe it's going to end there, though. HBO has already greenlit a sequel series to the original "Game of Thrones," which will feature Jon Snow (Kit Harington) back in the spotlight. As much as fans might love Jon, this notion is leaving shivers down the backs of many viewers, as it inevitably reopens the still-infected wound that is the "Game of Thrones" finale. With that in mind, HBO should leave this idea buried in the snow.